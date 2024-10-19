Snapchat Trail: Inside the Contract Killing Plot Against NCP's Baba Siddiqui

In a chilling development, the Mumbai Police have unveiled the use of Snapchat in the contracted murder of NCP leader Baba Siddiqui. Evidence emerged when a photograph of Siddiqui's son was discovered on an accused's phone, reportedly shared via Snapchat by their handler.

During police interrogation, key suspect Ram Kanojia revealed he was offered the contract first but asked for one crore rupees, citing the grave consequences of killing Siddiqui. Authorities report that Shubham Lonkar, the mastermind, ultimately abandoned Kanojia due to his high price demand, instead opting for Uttar Pradesh-based shooters.

These assailants, unfamiliar with Siddiqui's influence in Maharashtra, were believed to be hired for a lower fee. As the plot unraveled, Baba Siddiqui met a tragic end outside his Nirmal Nagar office from gunshot wounds, triggering a manhunt for three suspects, including Lonkar, who may be fleeing to Nepal.

(With inputs from agencies.)