Left Menu

Snapchat Trail: Inside the Contract Killing Plot Against NCP's Baba Siddiqui

Mumbai Police reveal the use of Snapchat in the contracted killing of NCP leader Baba Siddiqui. Accused Ram Kanojia initially hesitated but demanded one crore rupees for the job. Dissatisfied, fugitive Shubham Lonkar enlisted shooters from Uttar Pradesh. Baba Siddiqui was fatally shot, sparking an intensive manhunt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 10:00 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 10:00 IST
Snapchat Trail: Inside the Contract Killing Plot Against NCP's Baba Siddiqui
Zeeshan Siddique (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling development, the Mumbai Police have unveiled the use of Snapchat in the contracted murder of NCP leader Baba Siddiqui. Evidence emerged when a photograph of Siddiqui's son was discovered on an accused's phone, reportedly shared via Snapchat by their handler.

During police interrogation, key suspect Ram Kanojia revealed he was offered the contract first but asked for one crore rupees, citing the grave consequences of killing Siddiqui. Authorities report that Shubham Lonkar, the mastermind, ultimately abandoned Kanojia due to his high price demand, instead opting for Uttar Pradesh-based shooters.

These assailants, unfamiliar with Siddiqui's influence in Maharashtra, were believed to be hired for a lower fee. As the plot unraveled, Baba Siddiqui met a tragic end outside his Nirmal Nagar office from gunshot wounds, triggering a manhunt for three suspects, including Lonkar, who may be fleeing to Nepal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024