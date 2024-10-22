Power Grid Corporation Secures Key Transmission Projects in Rajasthan

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has emerged as the successful bidder for two transmission projects designed to evacuate power from renewable energy projects in Rajasthan.

As per a BSE filing, PGCIL will develop inter-state transmission systems under the build, own, operate, and transfer (BOOT) model to facilitate power evacuation from Rajasthan REZ Phase-IV (Bikaner complex) Part A&B.

On October 21, 2024, PGCIL received Letters of Intent for these strategic projects, which encompass the establishment of sub-stations and transmission lines spanning Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)