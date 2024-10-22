Left Menu

Power Grid Corporation Secures Key Transmission Projects in Rajasthan

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has won the bid for two significant transmission projects aimed at evacuating power from renewable energy sites in Rajasthan. The projects involve establishing inter-state transmission systems under a BOOT model, including sub-stations and transmission lines across Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2024 17:10 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 17:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has emerged as the successful bidder for two transmission projects designed to evacuate power from renewable energy projects in Rajasthan.

As per a BSE filing, PGCIL will develop inter-state transmission systems under the build, own, operate, and transfer (BOOT) model to facilitate power evacuation from Rajasthan REZ Phase-IV (Bikaner complex) Part A&B.

On October 21, 2024, PGCIL received Letters of Intent for these strategic projects, which encompass the establishment of sub-stations and transmission lines spanning Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)

