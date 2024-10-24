Left Menu

Vintage Car Registration Dispute: Delhi Owner Fights to Keep Original Number

Parmit Singh Bhalla has petitioned the Delhi High Court to keep his vintage Cadillac's original registration number, 'DHB 0059'. Despite regulations allowing retention, he was assigned a new number. Bhalla is challenging this decision, citing procedural failures in implementing updated vehicle registration rules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 23:11 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 23:11 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi-based vintage car owner has petitioned the High Court to retain his car's original registration number. Parmit Singh Bhalla, the petitioner, argues that his 1965 Cadillac, long registered with 'DHB 0059', should not have been assigned a new number under the revised registration rules.

The case, presented by Advocate Rhea Gandhi, highlights how changes to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules in 2021 provided guidelines for vintage vehicles, ensuring retention of old numbers for those over 50 years old, maintained as per regulations. However, software limitations have led to errors.

According to Bhalla, despite possessing valid documentation and paying requisite fees, officials mistakenly issued a new registration number 'DL VA 1317', contradicting established procedures. The ongoing legal battle challenges the government's implementation of its own motor vehicle registration policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

