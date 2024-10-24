Vintage Car Registration Dispute: Delhi Owner Fights to Keep Original Number

A Delhi-based vintage car owner has petitioned the High Court to retain his car's original registration number. Parmit Singh Bhalla, the petitioner, argues that his 1965 Cadillac, long registered with 'DHB 0059', should not have been assigned a new number under the revised registration rules.

The case, presented by Advocate Rhea Gandhi, highlights how changes to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules in 2021 provided guidelines for vintage vehicles, ensuring retention of old numbers for those over 50 years old, maintained as per regulations. However, software limitations have led to errors.

According to Bhalla, despite possessing valid documentation and paying requisite fees, officials mistakenly issued a new registration number 'DL VA 1317', contradicting established procedures. The ongoing legal battle challenges the government's implementation of its own motor vehicle registration policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)