Amarinder Singh Hits Out at Trudeau Amid India-Canada Diplomatic Strain

Embroiled in diplomatic discord, former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh sharply criticized Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, accusing him of exacerbating tensions between India and Canada. Singh claimed Trudeau's electoral agenda hinges on garnering favor with Khalistani elements, asserting that the electorate desires peace, not conflict.

The political landscape in Canada remains fraught, with calls for Trudeau's resignation mounting before elections slated for next year. Singh emphasized that Trudeau's need for Khalistani backing points to electoral desperation. In recent setbacks, Trudeau lost crucial support from the New Democratic Party (NDP), led by Jagmeet Singh, placing his government in a precarious position.

Amarinder Singh further decried Trudeau's accusations against India regarding the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar as untenable without evidence. Allegations made last year alleging India's involvement in Nijjar's death have deeply strained bilateral ties, as India dismisses such claims and criticizes Canada's sanctuary to extremist factions.

