Left Menu

Harvinder Kalyan Elected Speaker in Historic Haryana Assembly Win for BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party's Harvinder Kalyan was unanimously elected as Speaker of the Haryana Assembly, marking a historic win for the party. BJP leader Krishan Middha was elected as Deputy Speaker. The BJP secured a third successive victory, winning 48 out of 90 seats, while Congress secured 37 seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 23:18 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 23:18 IST
Harvinder Kalyan Elected Speaker in Historic Haryana Assembly Win for BJP
BJP leader Harvinder Kalyan unanimously elected as Haryana Speaker (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant achievement for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Harvinder Kalyan was unanimously elected as the Speaker of the Haryana Assembly on Friday. The election also saw BJP leader Krishan Middha being chosen as the Deputy Speaker.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Congress MLA Bhupinder Singh Hooda congratulated Harvinder Kalyan on being elected Speaker. Kalyan expressed his gratitude for being chosen unanimously and thanked the leadership for trusting him with this responsibility. Haryana Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana highlighted the unanimous election of both the Speaker and Deputy Speaker, who took their oaths on the same day.

BJP's Haryana President Mohan Lal Baroli celebrated the occasion, calling it a 'hat-trick' for the BJP, which has achieved a clear majority in the assembly for the third time. Meanwhile, Congress members acknowledged the smooth election process. The BJP secured an absolute majority by winning 48 out of 90 seats, while Congress won 37 seats in the recent Haryana legislative assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024