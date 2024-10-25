Harvinder Kalyan Elected Speaker in Historic Haryana Assembly Win for BJP

In a significant achievement for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Harvinder Kalyan was unanimously elected as the Speaker of the Haryana Assembly on Friday. The election also saw BJP leader Krishan Middha being chosen as the Deputy Speaker.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Congress MLA Bhupinder Singh Hooda congratulated Harvinder Kalyan on being elected Speaker. Kalyan expressed his gratitude for being chosen unanimously and thanked the leadership for trusting him with this responsibility. Haryana Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana highlighted the unanimous election of both the Speaker and Deputy Speaker, who took their oaths on the same day.

BJP's Haryana President Mohan Lal Baroli celebrated the occasion, calling it a 'hat-trick' for the BJP, which has achieved a clear majority in the assembly for the third time. Meanwhile, Congress members acknowledged the smooth election process. The BJP secured an absolute majority by winning 48 out of 90 seats, while Congress won 37 seats in the recent Haryana legislative assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)