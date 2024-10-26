Farmers Stage Mass Protest in Punjab Over Paddy Procurement Delays

Farmers in Punjab launched a sit-down protest on Saturday at Phagwara Main Chowk in Kapurthala, demanding government action on critical issues like timely paddy procurement. The Bhartiya Kisan Union (Krantikari) Punjab, spearheading the protest, declared intentions to block four national highways as part of their one-day protest.

Surjeet Singh Phul, president of the union, announced, 'On 26th October, we will implement road blockades at four strategic points beginning at 1:00 pm.' The protests, termed as 'chakka jam', are set to continue at Sangrur, Moga, Phagwara, and Batla, and could persist indefinitely if their demands remain unaddressed.

Amidst these actions, a recent meeting in New Delhi, chaired by Union Food and Supply Minister Pralhad Joshi, discussed the ongoing paddy procurement issues. Despite promises of a survey, no action has been seen yet. Meanwhile, Punjab's farmers urge for swift solutions to avoid further escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)