Left Menu

Farmers Stage Mass Protest in Punjab Over Paddy Procurement Delays

Farmers in Punjab initiated a protest at Phagwara Main Chowk, aiming to push government action on several demands, notably timely paddy procurement. The demonstration is led by the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Krantikari) Punjab, planning road blockades at four major highways. Tensions rise as farmers seek urgent government intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 11:14 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 11:14 IST
Farmers Stage Mass Protest in Punjab Over Paddy Procurement Delays
Visuals from Phagwara Main Chowk (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Farmers in Punjab launched a sit-down protest on Saturday at Phagwara Main Chowk in Kapurthala, demanding government action on critical issues like timely paddy procurement. The Bhartiya Kisan Union (Krantikari) Punjab, spearheading the protest, declared intentions to block four national highways as part of their one-day protest.

Surjeet Singh Phul, president of the union, announced, 'On 26th October, we will implement road blockades at four strategic points beginning at 1:00 pm.' The protests, termed as 'chakka jam', are set to continue at Sangrur, Moga, Phagwara, and Batla, and could persist indefinitely if their demands remain unaddressed.

Amidst these actions, a recent meeting in New Delhi, chaired by Union Food and Supply Minister Pralhad Joshi, discussed the ongoing paddy procurement issues. Despite promises of a survey, no action has been seen yet. Meanwhile, Punjab's farmers urge for swift solutions to avoid further escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024