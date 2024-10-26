Left Menu

Bibhab Kumar Talukdar: A Beacon of Conservation Leadership

Bibhab Kumar Talukdar, an esteemed conservation scientist from Assam, received the prestigious Harry Messel Award for Conservation Leadership from the IUCN's Species Survival Commission. At the 5th IUCN SSC Leaders' Meeting, his remarkable contributions to species conservation, especially Asian Rhinos, were celebrated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 12:37 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 12:37 IST
IUCN award conferred on conservation scientist Bibhab Talukdar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Assam's renowned conservation scientist, Bibhab Kumar Talukdar, has been honored with the prestigious 'Harry Messel Award' for Conservation Leadership. The accolade was presented by the Species Survival Commission (SSC) of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) during its 5th Leaders' Meeting in Abu Dhabi, attended by 300 experts committed to addressing biodiversity and climate challenges.

Talukdar's longstanding association with the IUCN SSC, starting in 1991 and leading to his chairmanship of the Asian Rhino Specialist Group in 2008, underscores his pivotal role in species preservation initiatives. He has facilitated key meetings among Asian Rhino States, significantly enhancing collaborative conservation efforts for the species across Indonesia, India, and Nepal.

As the visionary behind the biodiversity conservation organization Aaranyak, Talukdar's leadership since its founding in 1989, has transformed it into a premier entity within India. With around 200 employees, the organization engages in various regional projects and serves as a breeding ground for aspiring conservation professionals. Talukdar's contributions also extend to Indian rhino translocation projects and broader wildlife conservation policy frameworks.

