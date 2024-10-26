Efforts Intensify to Combat Stubble Burning and Improve Delhi's Air Quality

In a significant move to curb pollution in India's capital, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan convened a high-level session on Saturday tackling the issue of stubble burning. Addressing news agency ANI, Chouhan highlighted that from last year to this year, stubble burning instances have declined by 35% in Punjab and 21% in Haryana. Efforts are underway, he assured, as states establish continuous monitoring frameworks and appoint nodal officers to steer awareness campaigns.

Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai reported collaborative measures, involving the central and state ministers, aiming to mitigate pollution from stubble burning. Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav and agriculture ministers from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh participated in the discussions. The dialogue centered on tracking stubble burning cases and addressing pollution from Diwali firecrackers, urging coordinated actions across NCR.

The air quality index (AQI) was pegged at a concerning 237 in Delhi this Saturday, as residents faced breathing difficulties amidst the smog. The AQI, graded from good to severe, flagged pollution levels as poor, triggering the Delhi government to employ drones in monitoring pollution hotspots. Despite Supreme Court scrutiny, stubble burning persists in parts of Punjab and Haryana, reigniting the call for decisive interventions by regional governments.

(With inputs from agencies.)