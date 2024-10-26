Congress Confident of Karnataka Bypolls Triumph: Internal Surveys Show Favorable Outcome
Ahead of Karnataka bypolls, Home Minister G. Parmeshwara expressed confidence in a Congress win, citing favorable internal surveys. The byelections follow the resignation of various leaders after 2024 Lok Sabha victories. Elections are set for November 13 with results announced on November 23.
As Karnataka braces for critical byelections, Home Minister G. Parmeshwara has expressed optimism about Congress's prospects, referring to internal party surveys that predict a favorable outcome. The byelections come in the wake of the resignations from Channapatna, Shiggaon, and Sandur by HD Kumaraswamy, Basavaraj Bommai, and Tukaram, who claimed victories in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
Speaking to ANI, Parmeshwara revealed the party's strategic framework for success in the upcoming polls. "There are three major byelections happening, and the High Command has finalized our candidates. Our senior party leaders, including both our President and Chief Minister, are prepared to ensure victories across these constituencies," he stated.
The Congress has officially announced candidates for all constituencies, aligning with its robust campaign efforts. Political dynamics intensified as CP Yogeshwara resigned from the BJP to join Congress, securing the ticket for Channapatna. Meanwhile, the NDA has fielded JD(S) Youth Wing President Nikhil Kumaraswamy for the same constituency. Elections are slated for November 13, with results expected on November 23, concurrent with other major polls across the regions.
