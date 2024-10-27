Tragic Road Mishap Claims Five Lives in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi District
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu mourned the loss of five lives in a car accident at Mandi district's Lachkandi. He offered condolences and assured support to grieving families. Authorities provided immediate financial relief to the victims' families. The accident victims included a 16-year-old and four others aged 20-25.
- Country:
- India
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed deep sorrow over the tragic death of five individuals in a road accident at Lachkandi near Barot, Mandi district.
The incident involved a car that plunged into a ravine, resulting in the loss of life, including a 16-year-old. The Chief Minister extended his condolences to the bereaved families, offering them his thoughts, prayers, and all possible support, while district authorities have released immediate relief of Rs. 25000 to each family.
The accident occurred as the victims were returning from a wedding celebration. 'I am deeply saddened by this horrific accident,' the Chief Minister noted in a public post, emphasizing his hope for peace for the departed and strength for their families.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Escalation in Gaza: Death Toll Rises Amid Israeli Military Strikes
Lebanese officials say death toll from Israeli strike on southern town of Qana has risen to 15, reports AP.
Tragedy in Qana: Rising Death Toll from Israeli Strike
Lebanese officials say the death toll from an Israeli strike near a hospital climbs to 13, reports AP.
Major Blow to Maoists: Chhattisgarh Encounter Raises Death Toll to 38