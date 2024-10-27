Tragic Road Mishap Claims Five Lives in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi District

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed deep sorrow over the tragic death of five individuals in a road accident at Lachkandi near Barot, Mandi district.

The incident involved a car that plunged into a ravine, resulting in the loss of life, including a 16-year-old. The Chief Minister extended his condolences to the bereaved families, offering them his thoughts, prayers, and all possible support, while district authorities have released immediate relief of Rs. 25000 to each family.

The accident occurred as the victims were returning from a wedding celebration. 'I am deeply saddened by this horrific accident,' the Chief Minister noted in a public post, emphasizing his hope for peace for the departed and strength for their families.

