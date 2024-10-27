Left Menu

Tragic Road Mishap Claims Five Lives in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi District

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu mourned the loss of five lives in a car accident at Mandi district's Lachkandi. He offered condolences and assured support to grieving families. Authorities provided immediate financial relief to the victims' families. The accident victims included a 16-year-old and four others aged 20-25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 18:47 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 18:47 IST
Tragic Road Mishap Claims Five Lives in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi District
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed deep sorrow over the tragic death of five individuals in a road accident at Lachkandi near Barot, Mandi district.

The incident involved a car that plunged into a ravine, resulting in the loss of life, including a 16-year-old. The Chief Minister extended his condolences to the bereaved families, offering them his thoughts, prayers, and all possible support, while district authorities have released immediate relief of Rs. 25000 to each family.

The accident occurred as the victims were returning from a wedding celebration. 'I am deeply saddened by this horrific accident,' the Chief Minister noted in a public post, emphasizing his hope for peace for the departed and strength for their families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024