Rahul Gandhi Slams India's Infrastructure After Bandra Station Stampede

Rahul Gandhi criticizes India's inadequate infrastructure following a stampede at Mumbai's Bandra Terminus. He highlights previous incidents and demands world-class facilities that ensure public safety and meet local needs. Government officials and Western Railway respond with measures to improve safety amid festivities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 20:10 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 20:10 IST
Rahul Gandhi Slams India's Infrastructure After Bandra Station Stampede
Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a stampede at Mumbai's Bandra Terminus, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, called out what he sees as "India's crumbling infrastructure." He argued that the nation is in dire need of "international-class infrastructure," warning that inaugurations and publicity lack value without a solid foundation that serves the public.

He cited the Balasore train accident, where 300 lives were lost, accusing the BJP government of embroiling victims in legal issues rather than providing compensation. Gandhi criticized the collapse of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as an indicator of prioritizing publicity over safety and integrity.

As officials focused on safety improvements, Dr. Sushil, CMO of Bandra Bhabha Hospital, reported on the injured, and Western Railway CPRO Vineet Abhishek explained steps taken to ensure safer festive travel. Additional ticket counters, staffing, and safety procedures are part of ongoing efforts, according to Abhishek.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

