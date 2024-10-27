Rahul Gandhi Slams India's Infrastructure After Bandra Station Stampede

In the wake of a stampede at Mumbai's Bandra Terminus, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, called out what he sees as "India's crumbling infrastructure." He argued that the nation is in dire need of "international-class infrastructure," warning that inaugurations and publicity lack value without a solid foundation that serves the public.

He cited the Balasore train accident, where 300 lives were lost, accusing the BJP government of embroiling victims in legal issues rather than providing compensation. Gandhi criticized the collapse of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as an indicator of prioritizing publicity over safety and integrity.

As officials focused on safety improvements, Dr. Sushil, CMO of Bandra Bhabha Hospital, reported on the injured, and Western Railway CPRO Vineet Abhishek explained steps taken to ensure safer festive travel. Additional ticket counters, staffing, and safety procedures are part of ongoing efforts, according to Abhishek.

(With inputs from agencies.)