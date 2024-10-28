Pralhad Joshi Launches Mobile App for FCI Grievance Redressal System for Rice Millers

In a significant move to enhance transparency and accountability in the agricultural sector, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and New & Renewable Energy, Shri Pralhad Joshi, officially launched the Mobile Application of the FCI Grievance Redressal System (FCI GRS) for rice millers today in New Delhi. This initiative is part of the Union Government's ongoing efforts to improve stakeholder satisfaction and facilitate efficient grievance handling for rice millers interacting with the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

Features of the FCI GRS Mobile ApplicationThe FCI GRS Mobile App, now available for download on the Google Play Store for Android users, aligns with the Digital India initiative, aiming to enhance responsiveness and accountability. The app provides rice millers with a convenient platform to lodge complaints, track their status, and receive updates directly on their mobile devices.

Key features of the application include:

User-Friendly Grievance Submission: Rice millers can easily register grievances using a simple interface. After a one-time registration, they can submit multiple grievances, each assigned a unique Grievance ID for tracking.

Real-Time Tracking: The app provides real-time updates on the status of grievances, ensuring transparency and keeping millers informed throughout the process.

Automatic Assignment & Fast Resolution: Once a grievance is submitted, it is automatically assigned to the relevant Nodal Officer for prompt action. The app allows Nodal Officers to either initiate an investigation through a Quick Response Team (QRT) or gather feedback from the concerned division.

Geo-Fencing for Quick Response Teams: When a grievance requires a site visit by the QRT, the app employs a geo-fencing tool to confirm the team's physical presence at the location, further enhancing accountability.

This initiative demonstrates the Government’s commitment to improving governance through technology, aiming to provide a robust grievance redressal mechanism for stakeholders in the rice milling sector. Minister Joshi emphasized that this launch is a crucial milestone in FCI's efforts to enhance procurement operations while setting improved service standards.

By harnessing technology for good governance, the FCI GRS Mobile Application is expected to streamline communication between rice millers and the FCI, thereby fostering a more transparent and responsive agricultural ecosystem. This initiative not only underscores the importance of stakeholder engagement but also signifies a broader movement towards digital transformation within India’s public services.