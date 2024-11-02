Left Menu

CM Yadav Celebrates Govardhan Puja, Promotes Cow Welfare in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav performed 'Govardhan Puja' at his residence and fed cows, highlighting the festival's cultural significance and the state's focus on cow welfare. He emphasized the importance of cow protection in boosting farmers' income and pledged increased support and resources for cattle conservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 11:31 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 11:31 IST
CM Yadav Celebrates Govardhan Puja, Promotes Cow Welfare in Madhya Pradesh
MP CM Mohan Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav performed 'Govardhan Puja' at his official residence in Bhopal on Saturday. During the ceremony, he extended his greetings to the state's residents and fed cows at a gaushala located on the premises.

In his address, CM Yadav emphasized the cultural importance of festivals, describing Diwali as particularly significant for India's farmers. He highlighted the integral role cows play in the country's agricultural society, asserting that cow worship is deeply embedded in Indian tradition and vital for economic development.

The Chief Minister praised the Madhya Pradesh government's efforts in cattle protection, citing the 2019 census which ranks the state third in cattle population in India with over 1.39 crore cattle. CM Yadav committed to enhancing the number of gaushalas and increasing financial support for cattle welfare to boost farmers' incomes through cow rearing.

Expressing satisfaction with the state's initiatives, CM Yadav underlined his commitment to expanding gaushalas in major cities like Ujjain, Indore, Bhopal, and Gwalior. He conveyed his greetings on Govardhan Puja and reiterated his administration's dedication to cow conservation under the guidance of religious leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Solutions and Youth Empowerment in Sustainable Agrifood Systems

Empowering Africa’s Future: HASTEN's Mission to Transform Agrifood Systems

Rethinking Regulations for the Gig Economy: Ensuring Protections in a Flexible Job Market

Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024