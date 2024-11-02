CM Yadav Celebrates Govardhan Puja, Promotes Cow Welfare in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav performed 'Govardhan Puja' at his official residence in Bhopal on Saturday. During the ceremony, he extended his greetings to the state's residents and fed cows at a gaushala located on the premises.

In his address, CM Yadav emphasized the cultural importance of festivals, describing Diwali as particularly significant for India's farmers. He highlighted the integral role cows play in the country's agricultural society, asserting that cow worship is deeply embedded in Indian tradition and vital for economic development.

The Chief Minister praised the Madhya Pradesh government's efforts in cattle protection, citing the 2019 census which ranks the state third in cattle population in India with over 1.39 crore cattle. CM Yadav committed to enhancing the number of gaushalas and increasing financial support for cattle welfare to boost farmers' incomes through cow rearing.

Expressing satisfaction with the state's initiatives, CM Yadav underlined his commitment to expanding gaushalas in major cities like Ujjain, Indore, Bhopal, and Gwalior. He conveyed his greetings on Govardhan Puja and reiterated his administration's dedication to cow conservation under the guidance of religious leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)