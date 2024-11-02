Left Menu

Seamless Digital Experience Awaits Devotees at Maha Kumbh 2025

Preparations for Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj are in full swing, anticipating 400-450 million devotees. The event's new app guides pilgrims to religious sites, while improvements to ghats ensure a smooth experience. Research helps enhance facilities, emphasizing safety and sustainability at this UNESCO-listed cultural heritage event.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
With the Maha Kumbh 2025 on the horizon, Prayagraj is gearing up to welcome an estimated 400-450 million devotees in an event known as one of the largest religious gatherings globally. Intensifying preparations, the Mela Authority has unveiled the 'Mahakumbh Mela 2025' app, a tool designed to aid pilgrims in easily navigating their spiritual journey. The app provides detailed information on ghats, temples, and religious sites, ensuring devotees experience minimal hassle in reaching their destinations.

In a recent development, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the official app and website during his Prayagraj visit. Enhancements like signboards, digital navigation aids, and Google Maps integration are set to ensure seamless access to sacred sites. The government, under Yogi Adityanath's direction, is also revamping the aesthetics and facilities of significant sites such as Dashashwamedh and Kila Ghats, enriching devotees' spiritual experiences.

The event is not only a significant religious festival but is also recognized as an intangible cultural heritage by UNESCO, underscoring the essence of Indian culture. Collaborating with institutions like IIM, strategic measures are being implemented to manage crowds and enhance Mela facilities, with guidance urging pilgrims to use other prominent ghats to ease congestion at the banks of Sangam. The 'Mahakumbh Mela 2025' app is a pivotal tool in this grand event, promising a more enriching and seamless experience for all attendees.

