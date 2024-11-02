Seamless Digital Experience Awaits Devotees at Maha Kumbh 2025

With the Maha Kumbh 2025 on the horizon, Prayagraj is gearing up to welcome an estimated 400-450 million devotees in an event known as one of the largest religious gatherings globally. Intensifying preparations, the Mela Authority has unveiled the 'Mahakumbh Mela 2025' app, a tool designed to aid pilgrims in easily navigating their spiritual journey. The app provides detailed information on ghats, temples, and religious sites, ensuring devotees experience minimal hassle in reaching their destinations.

In a recent development, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the official app and website during his Prayagraj visit. Enhancements like signboards, digital navigation aids, and Google Maps integration are set to ensure seamless access to sacred sites. The government, under Yogi Adityanath's direction, is also revamping the aesthetics and facilities of significant sites such as Dashashwamedh and Kila Ghats, enriching devotees' spiritual experiences.

The event is not only a significant religious festival but is also recognized as an intangible cultural heritage by UNESCO, underscoring the essence of Indian culture. Collaborating with institutions like IIM, strategic measures are being implemented to manage crowds and enhance Mela facilities, with guidance urging pilgrims to use other prominent ghats to ease congestion at the banks of Sangam. The 'Mahakumbh Mela 2025' app is a pivotal tool in this grand event, promising a more enriching and seamless experience for all attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)