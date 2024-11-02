India & China Resume Coordinated Patrols Amid Renewed Diplomatic Efforts

Following recent disengagement efforts, Indian Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced that India seeks to maintain amicable relations with its neighboring countries. Patrolling in the Depsang region has commenced, and similar activities are expected to begin soon in Demchok, marking significant progress in India-China relations.

Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, acknowledged the natural differences between neighboring countries while emphasizing the importance of resolving issues. On Friday, Indian troops resumed patrolling in the Demchok sector, with coordinated efforts in the Depsang sector anticipated shortly, according to Indian Army sources.

The increased coordination in patrolling schedules comes after both countries agreed to disengage from prior tensions and commence joint patrols in sensitive border areas. Last week, in a gesture of goodwill, troops from both nations exchanged sweets at various border points, underscoring a thawing of relations following the 2020 standoff in eastern Ladakh.

