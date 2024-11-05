Madhya Pradesh Approves Enhanced Women's Reservation and Industrial Boost
The Madhya Pradesh cabinet, led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, has approved a major policy shift, increasing women's reservation to 35 percent in government jobs. The cabinet also sanctioned new fertiliser centres and a power plant while boosting industrial investments, generating substantial employment in the state.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive move towards gender equality, the Madhya Pradesh cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, announced the approval of a 35 percent reservation for women in all state government job recruitments. This significant step is aimed at empowering women within the state by expanding their representation in government roles.
According to Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, this policy enhancement from an earlier 33 percent was officially ratified during a meeting held at the Mantralaya in Bhopal. In addition, the cabinet agreed to open 254 new fertiliser sales centres, providing farmers with easier access to fertilisers, and approved the establishment of a 660 MW power plant in Sarni, replacing existing units.
The cabinet further raised the upper age limit for recruiting Assistant Professors in Medical Colleges to 50. This meeting followed the success of the Regional Industrial Conclave, which attracted investment proposals worth Rs 31,000 crores and promised the creation of over 28,000 jobs, setting the stage for the upcoming Global Investor Summit-2025 in Bhopal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
VP Bawumia Commissions Phase II of Tsatsadu Micro-Hydropower Plant and Supports Hohoe EP SHS Cadet Corps
ICD Partners with SAMPA to Finance Inaugural Captive Solar Power Plant in Türkiye
Chandigarh's Solar Milestone: 1MWp SPV Power Plant Energizes Sustainable Future
Scrutinizing Sulphur: Power Plants and India's Air Pollution Debate
Allegations of Favoritism in Jharkhand Power Plant Controversy