Madhya Pradesh Approves Enhanced Women's Reservation and Industrial Boost

In a decisive move towards gender equality, the Madhya Pradesh cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, announced the approval of a 35 percent reservation for women in all state government job recruitments. This significant step is aimed at empowering women within the state by expanding their representation in government roles.

According to Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, this policy enhancement from an earlier 33 percent was officially ratified during a meeting held at the Mantralaya in Bhopal. In addition, the cabinet agreed to open 254 new fertiliser sales centres, providing farmers with easier access to fertilisers, and approved the establishment of a 660 MW power plant in Sarni, replacing existing units.

The cabinet further raised the upper age limit for recruiting Assistant Professors in Medical Colleges to 50. This meeting followed the success of the Regional Industrial Conclave, which attracted investment proposals worth Rs 31,000 crores and promised the creation of over 28,000 jobs, setting the stage for the upcoming Global Investor Summit-2025 in Bhopal.

(With inputs from agencies.)