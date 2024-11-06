Surge in Trade Volumes at the Indian Gas Exchange Amid Global LNG Price Hikes

October marked a significant milestone for the Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) as it recorded a substantial increase in gas trade volumes, surging to 8 million MMBtu, nearly triple from September figures. A primary factor attributed to this growth was the decrease in administered city gas allocations coupled with heightened global LNG prices.

The Gas Index of India (GIXI) displayed a downward trend, with the October index at Rs 1,098 per million British thermal unit (MMBtu), reflecting a 4% drop from last month. Notably, the majority of trades occurred at the Dahej delivery point, which accounted for 72% of the total trading volume.

IGX operates across 15 delivery points, facilitating trades through varied contract durations, including day-ahead and monthly options. The month saw a total of 124 trades executed, with a diverse range of gas categories being exchanged, further enhancing the market's dynamism and responsiveness to global pricing movements.

