Left Menu

Surge in Trade Volumes at the Indian Gas Exchange Amid Global LNG Price Hikes

In October, the Indian Gas Exchange witnessed a sharp increase in gas trade volumes, almost tripling from the previous month. Factors contributing to this rise include reduced city gas allocations and soaring LNG prices globally, leading to 124 trades, primarily from Dahej delivery point.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2024 18:49 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 18:49 IST
Surge in Trade Volumes at the Indian Gas Exchange Amid Global LNG Price Hikes
  • Country:
  • India

October marked a significant milestone for the Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) as it recorded a substantial increase in gas trade volumes, surging to 8 million MMBtu, nearly triple from September figures. A primary factor attributed to this growth was the decrease in administered city gas allocations coupled with heightened global LNG prices.

The Gas Index of India (GIXI) displayed a downward trend, with the October index at Rs 1,098 per million British thermal unit (MMBtu), reflecting a 4% drop from last month. Notably, the majority of trades occurred at the Dahej delivery point, which accounted for 72% of the total trading volume.

IGX operates across 15 delivery points, facilitating trades through varied contract durations, including day-ahead and monthly options. The month saw a total of 124 trades executed, with a diverse range of gas categories being exchanged, further enhancing the market's dynamism and responsiveness to global pricing movements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024