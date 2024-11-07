Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Assures of Power Restoration Amid Heavy Storms and Infrastructure Challenges

Newly appointed Mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay, Babalwa Lobishe, has pledged rapid action to restore electricity and address infrastructure issues following severe rains that caused extensive power outages and damaged infrastructure across the metro. On Tuesday, Lobishe led a team to Kariega and KwaNobuhle to inspect recovery efforts and offer reassurance to residents affected by flooding, road closures, and widespread service disruptions.

The mayor thanked the municipal teams for their dedication in handling numerous calls about power outages, burst water pipes, and blocked drains. At KwaNobuhle's Mabandla Substation, she was informed by engineers that electricity was in the final testing phases, aiming for quick restoration. She also highlighted a broader capital project to upgrade the substation, intending to reduce frequent outages in the area.

Addressing the community’s concerns, Lobishe underscored the municipality's focus on ensuring uninterrupted services, saying, “Our goal is to ensure that every resident receives the services they need promptly and efficiently, and we are committed to tackling all issues with urgency and care.” Local residents, including Aphelele Nelani, expressed hope that these efforts would alleviate the impact on daily routines, especially during early morning school preparations.

In addition to infrastructure inspections, municipal leaders like Deputy Mayor Gary van Niekerk and Council Speaker Eugene Johnson conducted reviews in other affected areas to coordinate recovery efforts across the metro.

Crackdown on Cable Theft Amid Power Crisis

In a related development, the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro Police arrested a suspect for cable theft after uncovering 200 meters of stolen copper cables during a routine compliance inspection in KwaNobuhle. Metro Police Acting Commissioner Advocate Andrew Moses highlighted that cable theft severely undermines the metro’s infrastructure stability and economic progress, particularly during times of crisis. He urged residents to report suspicious activities to the 24-hour hotline, underscoring the community's essential role in combating theft and ensuring public safety.

With ongoing repairs, security enhancements, and collaborative policing, the municipality aims to not only restore services but also strengthen resilience against future challenges.