Madhya Pradesh CM Yadav Criticizes Congress Over Welfare Policies

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday criticized the Congress party, accusing it of viewing the poor and tribal populations merely as vote banks. In a campaign rally in Agra village, Sheopur district, for Vijaypur assembly by-poll candidate BJP's Ramniwas Rawat, Yadav emphasized BJP's commitment to genuine welfare efforts.

The Vijaypur seat became vacant after Rawat, formerly a Congress MLA, switched allegiance to the BJP during the Lok Sabha elections in April. Now serving as the Forest and Environment Minister, Rawat joined BJP to foster development in the region. Yadav highlighted BJP's efforts, including free healthcare services and housing for the needy, contrasting with Congress's long tenure without significant welfare achievements.

BJP state chief VD Sharma echoed these sentiments, attacking Congressional negligence, particularly stopping aid to Sahariya women under the previous administration. Sharma credited BJP for reviving welfare schemes and repositioning Madhya Pradesh on a development-focused trajectory, urging public support for Rawat in the upcoming polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)