Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM Yadav Criticizes Congress Over Welfare Policies

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav criticizes Congress for neglecting the poor and tribals, asserting BJP's commitment to welfare programs. Speaking in Sheopur, Yadav supports BJP candidate Ramniwas Rawat for the Vijaypur by-poll. BJP echoes similar sentiments, emphasizing their developmental efforts in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 23:02 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 23:02 IST
Madhya Pradesh CM Yadav Criticizes Congress Over Welfare Policies
MP CM Mohan Yadav and BJP chief VD Sharma (Photo/X @DrMohanYadav51). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday criticized the Congress party, accusing it of viewing the poor and tribal populations merely as vote banks. In a campaign rally in Agra village, Sheopur district, for Vijaypur assembly by-poll candidate BJP's Ramniwas Rawat, Yadav emphasized BJP's commitment to genuine welfare efforts.

The Vijaypur seat became vacant after Rawat, formerly a Congress MLA, switched allegiance to the BJP during the Lok Sabha elections in April. Now serving as the Forest and Environment Minister, Rawat joined BJP to foster development in the region. Yadav highlighted BJP's efforts, including free healthcare services and housing for the needy, contrasting with Congress's long tenure without significant welfare achievements.

BJP state chief VD Sharma echoed these sentiments, attacking Congressional negligence, particularly stopping aid to Sahariya women under the previous administration. Sharma credited BJP for reviving welfare schemes and repositioning Madhya Pradesh on a development-focused trajectory, urging public support for Rawat in the upcoming polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024