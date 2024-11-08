Uproar in Kishtwar: Sanatan Dharm Sabha Demands Government Action Against Militancy

In response to the recent killing of two village defence guards in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, the Sanatan Dharm Sabha has announced a shutdown in the district, calling for stricter government action against militancy. Arvind Parihar, the Sabha president, expressed concerns over the rising threat and criticized the lack of timely intervention by authorities.

The Sabha's president appealed to the Home Minister for the provision of advanced weaponry to security forces to effectively combat the militant rise. He stressed that despite continuous intelligence inputs, the state's response has been inadequate, leading to the loss of two key frontline defence guards in the region.

Meanwhile, heightened tension prevails in the area, with VDGs in Rajouri's Nowshera region remaining on high alert. These civilian-led teams are crucial to the local security fabric, coordinating with the army and police to neutralize threats. One VDG described their unwavering commitment to national security, patrolling daily to safeguard their communities.

