Left Menu

BlockDAG's Revolutionary Rise: 200K Active Miners on X1 App

BlockDAG has reached over 200,000 active miners on its X1 Miner App, showcasing a significant milestone. This development highlights BlockDAG's innovative methods in cryptocurrency mining, making it accessible and profitable. As the crypto landscape evolves, BlockDAG's growth underscores its potential influence in the mining sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 08-11-2024 17:53 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 17:53 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

BlockDAG has achieved a noteworthy milestone with over 200,000 active users on its X1 Miner App. This achievement mirrors the company's innovative vision to democratize cryptocurrency mining, rendering it both accessible and lucrative for a wider audience.

As Bitcoin Cash steadies itself for an upward trajectory beyond the $400 mark, backed by bullish market signals, and Polkadot gears up for a significant upgrade in 2025, BlockDAG's growth stands out in the cryptocurrency world, drawing attention for its swift expansion and appeal.

The project's presale has raised an impressive $115.5 million, with over 15 billion coins sold. Featuring 13,900 miner sales generating $5.5 million, the numbers reflect BlockDAG's burgeoning popularity and potential future impact, marking it as a prospective leader in the eco-conscious crypto mining space.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024