Left Menu

CM Sukhu Pays Tribute to Brave Soldier; Visits Health Facilities

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visited a medical facility to check on officials and reviewed patient care. Meanwhile, he expressed condolences to the family of Naib Subedar Rakesh Kumar, an army jawan killed in a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing the nation's gratitude for his sacrifice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2024 14:43 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 14:43 IST
CM Sukhu Pays Tribute to Brave Soldier; Visits Health Facilities
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu. (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu made a notable visit to the Indira Gandhi Medical College in Shimla on Tuesday. During his visit, he checked in on the recuperating Chairman of the Seventh State Finance Commission, Nand Lal, and extended his wishes for a quick recovery. Sukhu also conducted an unscheduled inspection of the newly inaugurated Trauma ward, engaging with patients to inquire about the medical services and the quality of food being provided.

Chief Minister Sukhu's concern extended to the hospital staff as well. He interacted with the nursing staff, highlighting the state government's initiative to recruit more doctors and nurses. This effort aims to meet international standards for doctor-nurse-patient ratios, thereby enabling effective healthcare delivery. Accompanying him was Chairman Ram Chander Pathania of the Kangra Co-Operative Primary Agriculture & Rural Development Bank.

Earlier in the day, CM Sukhu, alongside Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, expressed deep condolences to the family of Naib Subedar Rakesh Kumar. The army jawan lost his life in a terrorist encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. Hailing from the Nachan Assembly area, Subedar Kumar's sacrifice was honored by both state leaders, who pledged the nation's gratitude and support to his grieving family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024