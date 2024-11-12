CM Sukhu Pays Tribute to Brave Soldier; Visits Health Facilities

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu made a notable visit to the Indira Gandhi Medical College in Shimla on Tuesday. During his visit, he checked in on the recuperating Chairman of the Seventh State Finance Commission, Nand Lal, and extended his wishes for a quick recovery. Sukhu also conducted an unscheduled inspection of the newly inaugurated Trauma ward, engaging with patients to inquire about the medical services and the quality of food being provided.

Chief Minister Sukhu's concern extended to the hospital staff as well. He interacted with the nursing staff, highlighting the state government's initiative to recruit more doctors and nurses. This effort aims to meet international standards for doctor-nurse-patient ratios, thereby enabling effective healthcare delivery. Accompanying him was Chairman Ram Chander Pathania of the Kangra Co-Operative Primary Agriculture & Rural Development Bank.

Earlier in the day, CM Sukhu, alongside Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, expressed deep condolences to the family of Naib Subedar Rakesh Kumar. The army jawan lost his life in a terrorist encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. Hailing from the Nachan Assembly area, Subedar Kumar's sacrifice was honored by both state leaders, who pledged the nation's gratitude and support to his grieving family.

