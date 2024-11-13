China's Modern Aviation Might: Showcase of Stealth and Strategy

At Zhuhai, China's latest air show exhibited an impressive array of military hardware, including the advanced J-35A and J-20 stealth fighters, the CH-7 drone, and the HQ-19 defense system. Experts consider these displays as signs of China's growing military capabilities with broader regional implications.

The Global Times, a state-run newspaper, clarified that the showcase aimed to demonstrate China's commitment to sovereignty and peace-oriented development, rather than mere power projection. This strategic message coincides with Beijing's growing assertiveness in regional affairs.

On the sidelines, Embraer sought to enhance ties with Chinese suppliers, signaling potential collaborations coinciding with China's President Xi Jinping's upcoming visit to Brazil. The air show also highlighted commercial aviation interests amid growing geopolitical interactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)