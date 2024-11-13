Left Menu

Kangra's Transformation: Himachal CM Reviews Key Projects for Tourism Hub

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu reviews major projects in Kangra to turn it into a tourism hub. Key developments include the expansion of Kangra Airport, creation of a zoo and water sports facilities, and an advanced milk plant. Measures for infrastructure and compensation for land acquisition are underway.

13-11-2024
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu took significant steps towards transforming Kangra into the state's tourism capital by reviewing critical developmental projects on Wednesday. Among these initiatives are the construction of a zoo in Bankhandi, water sports at Pong Lake, and the expansion of Kangra Airport.

Chairing a review meeting at the Mini Secretariat in Dharamshala, the Chief Minister highlighted the strategic expansion of Kangra Airport as pivotal to the region's tourism aspirations. With plans to extend the runway to 3,010 meters, efforts are already underway to secure land from 14 villages, aiming for full operational capacity by March 2025.

Addressing the compensation due to land acquisition, Sukhu assured that 50 percent would be disbursed by December, and the revamped airport will feature enhanced security and night landing capabilities. The Chief Minister also prioritized road projects and the forthcoming heliport in Palampur, further emphasizing the region's infrastructural development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

