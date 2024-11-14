Left Menu

India's Defence Space Force Strategizes for Future with Antariksha Abhyas 2024

The Defence Space Agency successfully conducted Antariksha Abhyas 2024, a key exercise aimed at enhancing India's readiness for space warfare. Held from November 11 to 13, it featured discussions on emerging technologies, space security, and defence operations, marking a significant step in strengthening India's space capabilities.

Exercise Antariksha Abhyas 2024. (Photo: PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Defence Space Agency of the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff has achieved a milestone by conducting the Space Table Top Exercise Antariksha Abhyas 2024. Held from November 11 to 13, this exercise is crucial for boosting the Indian Armed Forces' readiness in space warfare.

According to the Ministry of Defence, this pioneering event highlights India's aim to enhance its space-based operational abilities, improve tri-services integration, and bolster space security. Discussions during the exercise focused on emerging space technologies, space situational awareness, and national space programs.

Key discussions emphasized the significance of monitoring critical assets and maintaining situational awareness in an increasingly contested space environment. Experts from various ministries, military departments, and academia facilitated scenario-based exercises, offering insights into the current and future landscape of military space operations and technologies.

The outcomes of Antariksha Abhyas 2024 were noteworthy, including refined strategies for operational preparedness, a solid framework for future collaboration, and a road map for advancing India's space doctrine in line with national security goals. This exercise is a pivotal step in India's strategic journey to securing its interests in space.

