Madhya Pradesh Celebrates 'Gita Mahotsav' with Value-based Education Initiative

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced the 'Gita Mahotsav' event, organized with ISKCON, aiming to impart knowledge of the Holy Gita through a value-based education competition in late November. The initiative emphasizes ancient Indian knowledge, highlighting lessons from holy texts for the younger generation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 19:34 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 19:34 IST
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh is set to host the 'Gita Mahotsav,' a collaborative effort with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), announced Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. This event, spearheaded by the School Education Department, aims to disseminate the teachings of the Holy Gita to students and the broader community.

A key feature of the Mahotsav is a value-based education competition scheduled for late November. The initiative seeks to introduce children to ancient Indian knowledge and science, encouraging participation and deeper understanding of cultural heritage. CM Yadav expressed his hope that all children will join the event.

Emphasizing India's rich traditions, the Chief Minister highlighted the need to bring forward lessons from the lives of spiritual figures like Lord Ram and Lord Krishna. He stressed the New Education Policy's role in revisiting India's glorious past to instill values such as patience, bravery, and courage in the youth. Yadav called on parents to prepare their children for this significant cultural competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

