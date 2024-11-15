Hindi Pakhwada: Winners of Essay and Poetry Competitions Honored; 2nd Official Language Magazine 'Surabhi' Released

The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD) organized an Official Language Award Distribution Ceremony on November 13, 2024, to celebrate the winners of various competitions held during Hindi Pakhwada. Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Prof. S.P. Singh Baghel, felicitated the winners of the national essay and poetry competitions with certificates, recognizing their contributions to promoting the use of Hindi in official communication. The ceremony was presided over by the Secretary (DAHD), with the Joint Secretary (Official Language), Director (Official Language), and senior officials in attendance. Subordinate offices of the department also participated in the event via video conferencing.

Promotion of Hindi and Regional Languages

In his address, Prof. S.P. Singh Baghel emphasized the importance of Hindi as an official language while highlighting the rich diversity of regional languages across India. He remarked on the cultural significance of preserving dialects, traditional attire, and food habits, noting that these elements form the essence of one’s identity. He urged officers and employees to incorporate Hindi into their daily work routines to strengthen its usage in administrative functions.

Launch of 'Surabhi' Magazine's Second Edition

The second edition of the department's official language magazine, Surabhi, was launched during the event. The magazine serves as a platform for showcasing efforts in promoting Hindi within the department and features articles, poetry, and essays written by employees. The Minister applauded the contributors and encouraged further engagement in creative writing and literary activities to advance the use of Hindi in official discourse.

Encouraging Employee Participation

The program highlighted the active participation of officers and employees from across the department in the Hindi Pakhwada competitions. Prof. Baghel extended his congratulations to the winners and participants, urging them to continue fostering the use of the official language.

A Call to Action for Language and Culture Preservation

Prof. Baghel’s speech underscored the need to respect and preserve regional languages alongside Hindi. He called upon the attendees to embrace their cultural roots by valuing their native dialects, traditional clothing, and culinary practices. He described these as intrinsic parts of India’s rich heritage and vital for national identity.

Expanding the Reach of Official Language Initiatives

The event served as an important milestone in the department’s ongoing efforts to promote the use of Hindi and other regional languages. Through platforms like Surabhi and competitions during Hindi Pakhwada, the department aims to create a vibrant linguistic culture that encourages creativity and inclusivity within its workforce.

This celebration not only marked the culmination of Hindi Pakhwada but also reinforced the department’s commitment to strengthening India’s linguistic and cultural diversity.