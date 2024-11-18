Left Menu

Haryana's Pioneering DSR Basmati Cultivation Revolutionizes Agriculture

Haryana has successfully implemented Direct Sown Rice (DSR) cultivation across 1015 acres using herbicide-tolerant Basmati rice varieties. This initiative has enhanced grain yields, reduced costs, and conserved water. It's a model for sustainable farming, involving government and agricultural bodies, setting a benchmark for modern agriculture in India.

Updated: 18-11-2024 11:57 IST
Haryana has achieved a significant milestone in the agriculture sector by implementing Direct Sown Rice (DSR) cultivation across 1015 acres using herbicide-tolerant Basmati rice varieties. Developed by the Indian Agricultural Research Institute and distributed through Nuziveedu Seeds, this initiative has revolutionized rice farming in the state.

The adoption of HT Basmati rice under the DSR method has led to higher grain yields, increasing by 1.5 to 2 quintals per acre compared to traditional methods. This has resulted in considerable cost savings for farmers, approximately Rs 5000 per acre, along with a Rs 4,000 bonus from the Haryana Government. Crucially, the method supports water conservation and reduces cultivation time, promoting sustainable agricultural practices.

This initiative is a collaboration between the Government of Haryana, the Department of Agriculture, Nuziveedu Seeds Limited, and other key partners. It includes conducting 200 sessions across various districts, involving over 6,000 farmers, and achieving 1015 demonstrations. Highlighted during a presentation to the Hon. Governor of Haryana, this project is exemplary of modern agricultural success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

