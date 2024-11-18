Bajaj Finserv Launches Innovative Fund Targeting India's Consumption Boom

Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Ltd. has announced the launch of its ambitious Bajaj Finserv Consumption Fund, a new equity scheme aimed at capitalizing on India's burgeoning consumption market.

The fund, characterized by a focus on emerging megatrends within the domestic market, promises investors the opportunity to benefit from transformative changes like demographic shifts, technological advances, and urbanization.

With a New Fund Offer period set from November 8th to 22nd, 2024, Bajaj Finserv urges investors to leverage these potential high-growth sectors that stem from India's unique economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)