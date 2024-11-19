Anti-Naxal Forces Strikes: Key Naxal Leader Gunned Down in Karnataka

In a decisive move, the Anti-Naxal Force (ANF) on Monday night reportedly neutralized a notorious Naxal leader, Vikram Gowda, in Karnataka's Udupi district. The operation, conducted in the dense forests of Thingalamakki Peete Bailu near Hebri, successfully targeted the Naxals, according to Hebri Police Sub-Inspector Mahesh TM.

Sources revealed that Gowda, considered a most-wanted figure from Kudlu village in Hebri taluk, fell in an encounter after a tip-off spurred the ANF into action. Meanwhile, in Madhya Pradesh, a confidential strategy meeting emerged after an encounter in Balaghat district, where DGP Sudhir Saxena assessed further action against Naxal threats.

This followed a serious confrontation between Naxals and Hawk Force jawans near Duglai village, resulting in one jawan's critical injury. Post-meeting, DGP Saxena visited the injured soldier in Gondia. Addressing the media, he highlighted successful operations, noting numerous Naxal casualties over the past five years, which eclipse figures from the prior three decades.

