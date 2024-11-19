Left Menu

Anti-Naxal Forces Strikes: Key Naxal Leader Gunned Down in Karnataka

The Anti-Naxal Force managed a significant breakthrough by neutralizing Naxal leader Vikram Gowda in Udupi, Karnataka. Meanwhile, in Madhya Pradesh, a confidential meeting led by DGP Sudhir Saxena followed a recent encounter with Naxals, highlighting the significant strides made in combating the Naxal movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 09:51 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 09:51 IST
Anti-Naxal Forces Strikes: Key Naxal Leader Gunned Down in Karnataka
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, the Anti-Naxal Force (ANF) on Monday night reportedly neutralized a notorious Naxal leader, Vikram Gowda, in Karnataka's Udupi district. The operation, conducted in the dense forests of Thingalamakki Peete Bailu near Hebri, successfully targeted the Naxals, according to Hebri Police Sub-Inspector Mahesh TM.

Sources revealed that Gowda, considered a most-wanted figure from Kudlu village in Hebri taluk, fell in an encounter after a tip-off spurred the ANF into action. Meanwhile, in Madhya Pradesh, a confidential strategy meeting emerged after an encounter in Balaghat district, where DGP Sudhir Saxena assessed further action against Naxal threats.

This followed a serious confrontation between Naxals and Hawk Force jawans near Duglai village, resulting in one jawan's critical injury. Post-meeting, DGP Saxena visited the injured soldier in Gondia. Addressing the media, he highlighted successful operations, noting numerous Naxal casualties over the past five years, which eclipse figures from the prior three decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024