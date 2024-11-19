Golden Jubilee Police Science Congress Highlights India's Security Innovations

The 50th edition of the All India Police Science Congress was officially inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at the National Defence University in Gandhinagar. This significant event, a collaboration between the Bureau of Research and Development and the National Defence University, marks a milestone in policing and security development in India.

Home Minister Shah, participating in the Congress for the fourth time, recalled his initial experience in Lucknow and stressed the importance of continuously adapting to rapid changes in the global and domestic crime landscape. He called for a synergy between research, development, and technological innovation to safeguard national security, urging the police to enhance their system capabilities to combat crime effectively.

Highlighting India's progress in the face of challenges, Shah declared India would emerge as the third-strongest economy by 2028 and emphasized efficient planning paired with technological advances for the nation's growth over the coming decades. He acknowledged successful integration initiatives like the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS) and Interoperable Criminal Justice System (ICJS), which link police stations, forensic labs, courts, and prisons, streamlining the entire justice process.

