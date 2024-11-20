Tripura Partners with Tata to Revolutionize Technical Institutes

In a significant move to address the skills gap in the burgeoning technology sectors, the Tripura state government has inked a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Tata Technologies. This collaboration aims at modernizing the training infrastructure and markedly boosting the employability of graduates from the state's Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs).

The signing ceremony took place on Wednesday, attended by Chief Minister Manik Saha alongside Minister of Industries and Commerce Santana Chakma, and Minister of State for Industries and Commerce Brisaketu Debbarma, at TFTI, Agartala. The initiative will see 19 ITIs undergo major upgrades, which have been long overdue according to the officials.

Chief Minister Saha expressed optimism about the project, noting that Tata Technologies will cover 86% of the Rs 683.27 crore budget, with the state government contributing the remaining 14%. The five-year deal will also include teacher training, maintenance, and the incorporation of Tata Technologies educators, reflecting a strategic approach to harnessing the skills of India's large youth population while ensuring no region lags in technological advancement.

