Adani Under Fire: Unraveling the Controversies
The Adani Group faces significant controversies, including allegations of bribery, fraud, and misuse of offshore tax havens. New disputes involve redevelopment projects in Mumbai, coal mining in Australia, and energy deals in Africa and Bangladesh, with protests and legal challenges drawing intense scrutiny and raising concerns over environmental and economic impacts.
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani and his conglomerate, the Adani Group, are embroiled in fresh controversy as U.S. prosecutors charged them with alleged bribery and fraud, accusations strongly denied by the group.
Past disputes linger, exemplified by a clash with short-seller Hindenburg Research in January 2023, who accused Adani of misusing offshore tax havens. Despite completing investigations, skepticism persists.
From redevelopment projects in Mumbai's Dharavi slum to environmental protests against coal mining in Australia, Adani's ventures face legal battles and opposition. In Kenya and Bangladesh, projects are under scrutiny and face suspension, drawing more attention to the contentious dealings of this influential business entity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
