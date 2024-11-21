Adani Under Fire: Unraveling the Controversies

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani and his conglomerate, the Adani Group, are embroiled in fresh controversy as U.S. prosecutors charged them with alleged bribery and fraud, accusations strongly denied by the group.

Past disputes linger, exemplified by a clash with short-seller Hindenburg Research in January 2023, who accused Adani of misusing offshore tax havens. Despite completing investigations, skepticism persists.

From redevelopment projects in Mumbai's Dharavi slum to environmental protests against coal mining in Australia, Adani's ventures face legal battles and opposition. In Kenya and Bangladesh, projects are under scrutiny and face suspension, drawing more attention to the contentious dealings of this influential business entity.

