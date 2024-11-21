Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Focuses on Faith Amid Karnataka Bye-Election Efforts

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has stated the Congress has left no stone unturned in its campaign for the Karnataka bye-elections. With faith playing a central role, he noted, "The fruits of labor are God's will. I believe we will receive blessings in all three constituencies," he told reporters after praying at the Kollur Mookambike temple.

The votes for Channapatna, Shiggaon, and Sandur will be counted on November 23. Regarding survey predictions of one seat for each major party, Shivakumar expressed skepticism. "Surveys have often failed us in past elections," he claimed. "Trust and support are earned from the people, not surveys." On allegations that defectors are serving on the Kollur temple's Administrative Board, he explained, "Promises were made during elections, and they should administer for some time."

Addressing a controversy involving Below Poverty Line (BPL) cards, Shivakumar assured, "We will not neglect genuine BPL cardholders. Instructions have been issued to compile a list of those who lost cards wrongfully. Re-application is encouraged, and no family will suffer due to this review." On opposition's backlash over police action and financial concerns, he refrained from commenting on departmental matters but reassured, "Our welfare schemes, bolstered by the divine blessings of Mookambike, will persist for at least 3.5 more years."

(With inputs from agencies.)