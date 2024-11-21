Left Menu

Adani Allegations Stir Political Frenzy: Calls for Arrest and Denials Clash

The US indictment of Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on bribery charges has sparked a political storm in India, with student protests and calls for his arrest by Congress leaders. Adani denies allegations, while political tension mounts amid accusations of sensationalism from the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 23:07 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 23:07 IST
Adani Allegations Stir Political Frenzy: Calls for Arrest and Denials Clash
Student's union holds protest against Gautam Adani (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, US prosecutors unveiled a five-count criminal indictment implicating Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, in an alleged bribery and fraud scheme. This has spurred the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) to protest, labeling Adani as a 'thief' and demanding accountability.

Responding to the charges, Adani Group firmly denied the allegations, dismissing them as baseless. A spokesperson maintained that the company would pursue all legal measures available to refute the accusations levied by the US Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The unfolding controversy has reached Indian political corridors, with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi vehemently calling for Adani's immediate arrest. Gandhi contends that the Adani Group's violations of American and Indian laws are apparent, urging for a comprehensive investigation. Meanwhile, the BJP accused Gandhi of sensationalism, drawing parallels to past controversies, and asserted confidence in the legal process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024