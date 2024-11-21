Adani Allegations Stir Political Frenzy: Calls for Arrest and Denials Clash
The US indictment of Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on bribery charges has sparked a political storm in India, with student protests and calls for his arrest by Congress leaders. Adani denies allegations, while political tension mounts amid accusations of sensationalism from the BJP.
In a dramatic turn of events, US prosecutors unveiled a five-count criminal indictment implicating Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, in an alleged bribery and fraud scheme. This has spurred the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) to protest, labeling Adani as a 'thief' and demanding accountability.
Responding to the charges, Adani Group firmly denied the allegations, dismissing them as baseless. A spokesperson maintained that the company would pursue all legal measures available to refute the accusations levied by the US Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The unfolding controversy has reached Indian political corridors, with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi vehemently calling for Adani's immediate arrest. Gandhi contends that the Adani Group's violations of American and Indian laws are apparent, urging for a comprehensive investigation. Meanwhile, the BJP accused Gandhi of sensationalism, drawing parallels to past controversies, and asserted confidence in the legal process.
