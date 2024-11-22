IFC Launches $301M Financing for Vinte to Expand Affordable Green Housing in Mexico

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, has announced a financing package worth MXN 6,011 million (US$301 million) to support Vinte Viviendas Integrales, S.A.B. de C.V. (Vinte) under the Vinte Green PCG Project. This initiative seeks to address Mexico’s housing deficit by expanding access to affordable, energy-efficient homes while advancing the country’s climate objectives.

The IFC’s investment includes:

An “A” Loan: MXN 1,150 million (US$58 million) to facilitate Vinte’s acquisition of Servicios Corporativos Javer S.A.B. de C.V. (Javer), one of Mexico’s leading real estate developers.

Mobilized Investments: Additional funds from private sector partners, including debt and equity investments of up to MXN 4,861 million (US$243 million), to complement the IFC’s contribution.

The financing package will also support post-integration capital expenditures and working capital needs, allowing Vinte to strengthen its market position while promoting sustainable practices.

Promoting Affordable, Green Housing

Vinte is renowned for its commitment to energy-efficient housing, being a global leader in EDGE-certified homes. The company plans to certify at least 90% of its new developments with EDGE (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies), ensuring substantial energy and water savings for residents. These efforts align with Mexico's broader climate strategies, as the project focuses on environmentally sustainable infrastructure.

“The strong strategic relationship with the IFC has enabled Vinte to become the homebuilder with the largest number of EDGE-certified homes globally,” said Domingo Valdés Díaz, CFO and Board Member of Vinte. “With the integration of Javer, our total annual revenues have grown more than 24 times since 2008, reflecting our commitment to innovation and sustainable growth.”

Strategic Objectives and Development Impact

The Vinte Green PCG Project will have far-reaching implications, including:

Enhanced Access to Affordable Housing: Expanding the availability of quality homes for low- and middle-income families across Mexico.

Energy and Water Efficiency: Reducing resource consumption in new and existing properties through the adoption of green building standards.

Boosting Sector Competitiveness: Encouraging the adoption of innovative and sustainable practices within Mexico’s housing industry.

The project is also designed to improve Vinte’s access to the local bond market, even amid current economic volatility, by strengthening its credit profile through the IFC’s catalytic investment.

Supporting Mexico’s Climate and Economic Goals

"IFC's investment in Vinte underscores our commitment to sustainable and inclusive housing solutions in Mexico," said Juan Gonzalo Flores, IFC’s Country Manager for Mexico. "This project not only addresses the housing deficit but also contributes significantly to Mexico's climate goals by integrating green building practices into the housing sector."

Strengthening Partnerships for Long-Term Success

The Vinte Green PCG Project represents a milestone in public-private collaboration to address Mexico’s housing and climate challenges. With financial support from the IFC and mobilized private sector funds, Vinte aims to lead the transition toward more sustainable housing while fostering economic growth and environmental resilience.

By promoting affordable and green housing, the project exemplifies how sustainable practices can drive development, creating a blueprint for other emerging markets facing similar challenges.