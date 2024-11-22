Left Menu

Odisha Allocates Rs 8.96 Crore for Goshalas: Boosting Cattle Welfare

The BJP government in Odisha granted Rs 8.96 crore to 66 goshalas for cattle care in 2024-25. Minister Gokulananda Mallik emphasized animal welfare and announced funding for new goshalas and vermi-compost units under the Mukhyamantri Pranikalyan Yojana. The initiative underscores the government's commitment to animal welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 22-11-2024 22:26 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 22:26 IST
Odisha Allocates Rs 8.96 Crore for Goshalas: Boosting Cattle Welfare
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP-led administration in Odisha has allocated Rs 8.96 crore to 66 goshalas for the financial year 2024-25, aiming to support around 20,000 destitute cattle. Gokulananda Mallik, Minister for Fisheries and Animal Resources Development, distributed the financial aid during a program on Friday.

Highlighting the government's dedication to animal welfare, Mallik noted the historical significance of animals in society and announced additional assistance under the Mukhyamantri Pranikalyan Yojana. He mentioned further funding for 13 new goshalas, expectantly aiding around 1,300 stray cattle.

This scheme includes support from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 52 lakh for new goshalas and plans for 47 vermi-compost units, generating around 3,000 tons of product annually. Mallik urged the public to engage actively in animal welfare initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

