Punjab Police Bust Major Criminal Modules: Arrests and Arms Seized

In a significant development, Punjab police have successfully dismantled an organized criminal module linked to Manjeet Mahal, who is currently incarcerated in Tihar Jail. The arrest of three operatives marks a breakthrough in combating regional crime networks. This operation, led by Punjab's Anti Gangster Task Force in collaboration with SAS Nagar Police, underscores the authorities' commitment to dismantling organized crime.

The arrested individuals have a history of criminal activities, with numerous cases registered against them in Haryana and Delhi. Preliminary interrogations suggest they were plotting serious criminal acts under Mahal's directives. In this operation, authorities seized two .30 caliber pistols along with 18 live cartridges, strengthening the crackdown on illegal arms.

Last week, Amritsar Commissionerate Police also disrupted a trans-border arms smuggling network allegedly supported by foreign-based entities, arresting six suspects. This operation led to the recovery of 10 pistols, including three advanced 9MM Glock pistols, alongside 10 cartridges. The suspects were identified as local residents, revealing connections with international arms smugglers using drones for contraband supply. Investigations continue to trace all criminal linkages involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)