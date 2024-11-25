Panel Discussion at IFFI 2024 Highlights Role of Culture in Cinematic Storytelling

At the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, a captivating panel discussion titled “Culture as Context for Cinematic Storytelling” brought together renowned film director Bharat Bala, celebrated author Amish Tripathi, and Dr Sachchidanand Joshi, Member Secretary of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA). The session delved into the transformative power of culture in shaping cinematic narratives.

Bharat Bala: Melding Tradition with Modernity

Bharat Bala, best known for conceptualizing the iconic Vande Mataram album by A.R. Rahman, shared an intriguing anecdote about its creation. “My father, a freedom fighter, urged me to make the song resonate with the 1990s generation. The result was a vibrant, modern rendition that struck a chord with millions,” he said.

Bala also introduced his latest initiative, Virtual Bharat, a monumental project aiming to document 1,000 untold stories from across India. Highlighting the potential of crowd-funded films, he remarked, “This approach empowers the audience to choose the stories they want to see, shifting the decision-making from producers to the public.” Bala emphasized how technology could democratize filmmaking, creating room for more authentic, people-driven narratives.

Amish Tripathi: Reviving Ancient Literature in Modern Cinema

Amish Tripathi, acclaimed author of The Shiva Trilogy and Ram Chandra Series, critiqued the Hindi film industry for underutilizing India's vast treasure of ancient literature. “Regional cinema is ahead in weaving cultural narratives into their films, while Bollywood often overlooks these rich stories,” he noted. Tripathi stressed that a storyteller deeply connected to their cultural roots produces more genuine and impactful narratives.

He also advocated for a resurgence of mythological and historical themes in mainstream cinema, aligning with the global trend of cultural epics resonating with audiences.

Dr. Sachchidanand Joshi: Preserving Stories in a Digital Age

Dr. Sachchidanand Joshi lamented the decline of traditional storytelling passed down through generations. “Mobile phones are replacing the storytelling of elderlies in our homes, disconnecting us from extraordinary tales of common people,” he observed. Joshi argued that cinema now serves as the medium for preserving these lost narratives, ensuring they continue to inspire and educate.

He also pointed out that filmmakers often adapt classic literature by blending elements from various versions, filling gaps left by insufficient research. “This fusion creates a fresh perspective while retaining the essence of the original work,” he explained.

Emphasis on Cultural Authenticity

The discussion underscored the need for authenticity in cinematic storytelling, with the panelists advocating for a balance between tradition and modernity. They emphasized that India’s diverse cultural heritage offers boundless opportunities for filmmakers to craft unique narratives that resonate universally.

Takeaways from the Session

The session concluded with a call to action for filmmakers and storytellers to embrace India’s cultural richness while innovating with technology. The panelists highlighted the transformative potential of storytelling in strengthening cultural identity, fostering inclusivity, and bridging generations.

IFFI continues to serve as a platform for thought-provoking discussions that redefine the future of Indian and global cinema.