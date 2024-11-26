UNHCR Appeals for Greater Support as Refugees Begin Returning to Central African Republic

As the Central African Republic (CAR) continues its journey toward recovery from years of conflict, the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) is urging the international community to strengthen its support for refugee repatriation and reintegration programs.

Over 664,000 Central African refugees remain in neighbouring countries, underscoring the scale of the challenge. Since 2017, more than 49,000 refugees have voluntarily returned to CAR, facilitated by UNHCR and its partners. In 2024 alone, over 15,000 individuals made the journey home. However, with an ambitious target of repatriating an additional 300,000 refugees by 2028, sustained funding and resources are critical to accelerating the program’s success.

The Challenges and Progress in Return Areas

Despite recent achievements, the CAR remains one of the world’s most fragile nations, ranking 188th out of 189 countries on the Human Development Index. Food insecurity, fragile social cohesion, and insufficient access to essential services pose significant barriers to sustainable reintegration.

Progress in regions like Bria, Kaga Bandoro, and Baoro demonstrates that targeted interventions can yield positive results. Internally displaced persons (IDPs) and returnees are rebuilding their lives through improved infrastructure, expanded access to essential services, and income-generating opportunities. However, scaling these successes requires additional resources and commitments.

CAR Solutions Support Platform: A Path Forward

The CAR Solutions Support Platform, launched in 2023, offers a framework to tackle the multifaceted challenges of forced displacement. A collaborative initiative involving the CAR Government, UNHCR, and international partners, the platform focuses on three pillars:

Voluntary Repatriation: Facilitating safe and dignified returns.

Reintegration: Strengthening services and livelihoods in return areas.

Socioeconomic Integration: Supporting refugees who choose to remain in host countries.

Key efforts include providing identity documentation to ensure access to rights, boosting local economies, and building community resilience to support returnees and host populations alike.

Call for Immediate Action

UNHCR estimates that $234 million is urgently needed to fund the infrastructure, livelihoods, and essential services required to reintegrate 300,000 refugees by 2028. Without a significant increase in resources, the pace of returns could remain unacceptably slow.

“For potential returnees, every delay prolongs displacement and missed opportunities to rebuild their lives. For host countries, the strain on resources threatens their ability to continue their remarkable generosity,” said Fafa Olivier, UNHCR Representative in the Central African Republic.

The Path Ahead

To ensure the success of repatriation efforts, UNHCR is calling on donors, governments, and development partners to bolster their commitments. The agency emphasizes that sustained investments in infrastructure, energy access, environmental protection, and livelihood programs are essential to creating lasting solutions for displaced Central Africans.

“Every step we take – whether helping a family return to CAR or enabling a refugee to thrive in a host country – proves that solutions are within reach,” Olivier added.

The future of Central African refugees and their communities hinges on decisive action today. With the right support, these individuals can contribute to CAR’s recovery and build a brighter future for themselves and their country.