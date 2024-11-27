Left Menu

UAE Provides Critical Humanitarian Aid to Zambia and Guinea-Conakry Amid Natural Disasters

Two UAE aircraft were dispatched carrying a total of 90 tonnes of aid, reflecting the nation’s commitment to global humanitarian solidarity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 21:48 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 21:48 IST
The Zambian government has declared the drought a national disaster, with millions facing acute food shortages and livelihood disruptions. Image Credit:

Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, the country has launched humanitarian missions to support Zambia and Guinea-Conakry, both grappling with severe natural disasters. Two UAE aircraft were dispatched carrying a total of 90 tonnes of aid, reflecting the nation’s commitment to global humanitarian solidarity.

One aircraft delivered 50 tonnes of essential food supplies to Zambia, addressing the devastating impact of prolonged droughts that have hindered agricultural productivity and food security. The Zambian government has declared the drought a national disaster, with millions facing acute food shortages and livelihood disruptions.

UAE officials emphasized that the relief aligns with the nation's efforts to alleviate food insecurity in vulnerable regions, providing immediate sustenance to affected families while supporting agricultural recovery plans.

Humanitarian Assistance for Flood Victims in Guinea-Conakry

A second aircraft carried 40 tonnes of emergency supplies to Guinea-Conakry, where severe floods have damaged infrastructure, destroyed homes, and displaced thousands. The UAE’s aid focuses on providing immediate relief to flood victims, ensuring their safety, and facilitating recovery efforts.

The assistance also aims to address the broader challenges posed by environmental crises that undermine stability and resilience in communities.

Commitment to Global Humanitarian Leadership

His Excellency Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development Affairs and International Organizations, reiterated the UAE's dedication to international cooperation in tackling humanitarian and environmental challenges. He emphasized the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose values of compassion and global solidarity continue to guide the UAE’s foreign aid policies.

“The UAE remains committed to addressing crises that threaten lives and livelihoods worldwide. Our humanitarian actions are driven by principles of equality and impartiality, focusing on delivering timely assistance irrespective of race, religion, or nationality,” Al Shamsi stated.

Ongoing Initiatives for Disaster Recovery and Food Security

The UAE has consistently prioritized support for agriculture and food security in Africa, especially in regions affected by climate-induced disasters. In Zambia, the aid package also includes technical assistance aimed at rehabilitating affected farmlands to restore crop production.

For Guinea-Conakry, the focus extends to early recovery initiatives such as repairing damaged infrastructure and providing temporary housing for displaced families. These measures align with broader efforts to build resilience against future disasters.

Global Humanitarian Framework

The UAE’s International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council continues to spearhead initiatives for disaster response and development. As part of its foreign aid policy, the UAE strengthens bilateral ties with nations in need, demonstrating a commitment to global peace, stability, and shared prosperity.

These recent aid missions to Zambia and Guinea-Conakry further cement the UAE’s role as a global leader in humanitarian assistance, setting a benchmark for swift, effective responses to natural disasters.  

