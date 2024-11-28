ILO Celebrates Successful Graduation of Young People with Disabilities in Madagascar

Fanfan Rwanyindo Kayirangwa, the ILO Regional Director for Africa, expressed her deep honour and appreciation during a visit to Madagascar to celebrate the achievements of young graduates from the National Vocational Training Centre for Persons with Disabilities (CNFPPSH). "These young people embody the future of our society and underscore the critical importance of inclusion and education for all," she stated during her speech at the ceremony.

Kayirangwa highlighted the challenges faced by persons with disabilities globally, noting that approximately one billion people, or 15% of the world’s population, live with disabilities. Among this group, 80% are of working age, but many encounter substantial barriers when trying to access decent employment. "Persons with disabilities, particularly women, often face additional discrimination, which hinders their economic opportunities and increases their vulnerability to poverty," she emphasized.

The ceremony recognized the accomplishments of 67 young graduates, who, over the course of the 2023-2024 school year, completed various vocational training programs in fields such as cutting and sewing, office automation, pastry-making, and woodwork. These programs, designed to equip them with valuable skills, provide pathways to economic independence and social inclusion. "The training these young men and women have received opens up new professional opportunities that have the potential to transform their lives," said Kayirangwa.

The ILO's commitment to supporting initiatives like CNFPPSH aligns with its broader mission to promote decent work and ensure equal access to economic opportunities for all, regardless of ability. The training programs provided by the Centre not only enhance the employability of young people with disabilities but also empower them to lead fulfilling, independent lives.

Kayirangwa extended her congratulations to the graduates and their families, recognizing the emotional significance of the occasion. "We are working together to ensure that every beneficiary has the support needed to realize their full potential and pursue their careers to the best of their abilities," she concluded.

The ILO continues to prioritize disability inclusion and economic empowerment, aligning with its global vision of fostering inclusive societies where no one is left behind. By focusing on education, vocational training, and career development, the organization plays a crucial role in breaking down the barriers that persons with disabilities face, particularly in accessing employment.