Assam's Bridge to Progress: CM Sarma Reviews State's Largest Infrastructure Project

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday conducted an inspection of the construction site for the Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge spanning the Brahmaputra River. This bridge represents the largest infrastructure undertaking by the state government, with a budget allocation of Rs 3000 crore. The project is anticipated to reach completion by July next year.

The Chief Minister highlighted the Prime Minister's role in laying the foundation stone and expressed confidence in once again having the Prime Minister inaugurate the bridge upon its completion. Sarma's visit underscores the administration's commitment to infrastructure development in the region.

In a related move, Sarma also inspected the Deopahar archaeological site in Numaligarh, Golaghat district, instructing the District Commissioner to draft a Detailed Project Report for its preservation and enhancement. Deopahar, a site with 10th to 11th-century stone temple remnants, showcases intricate carvings and holds historical significance for the region's architectural heritage.

The Chief Minister noted the site's spiritual and artistic importance, pledging government action for its continued preservation. The site features detailed mythological stone sculptures and reflects the area's rich historical and cultural narratives, drawing visitors for both its heritage and natural beauty.

(With inputs from agencies.)