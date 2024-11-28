Left Menu

CBI Cracks Down on Dibrugarh Investment Scam: Chargesheet Filed

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has charged multiple individuals in the 'Dibrugarh Investment Scam Case' for orchestrating a large-scale financial fraud. Utilizing deceptive means, the accused promised high returns on investments but allegedly misappropriated funds. The scam is part of a broader investigation into irregular deposit schemes in Assam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 17:35 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 17:35 IST
CBI Cracks Down on Dibrugarh Investment Scam: Chargesheet Filed
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken significant action against individuals involved in the 'Dibrugarh Investment Scam Case.' On Thursday, the CBI filed a chargesheet against Bishal Phukan, Abhijit Chanda, Sumi Bora, and Tapon alias Tarkik Bora, highlighting a pivotal moment in the investigation of a major financial fraud.

This case, among others linked to the Assam investment scams, was handed over to the CBI by the government of Assam. Initially registered by Dibrugarh Police on September 2, it involved allegations of financial misconduct against Bishal Phukan. The accused allegedly engaged in fraudulent activities in violation of RBI/SEBI guidelines by luring investors with false promises of high returns.

The court denied bail for Sumi Bora, one of the accused, who remains in custody. As the CBI continues its extensive investigation across multiple states, items like mobile phones and laptops have been seized. The case details deliberate manipulation of investors by offering erroneous 30% return promises, leading to significant misappropriation of investor funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024