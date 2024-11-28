CBI Cracks Down on Dibrugarh Investment Scam: Chargesheet Filed

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken significant action against individuals involved in the 'Dibrugarh Investment Scam Case.' On Thursday, the CBI filed a chargesheet against Bishal Phukan, Abhijit Chanda, Sumi Bora, and Tapon alias Tarkik Bora, highlighting a pivotal moment in the investigation of a major financial fraud.

This case, among others linked to the Assam investment scams, was handed over to the CBI by the government of Assam. Initially registered by Dibrugarh Police on September 2, it involved allegations of financial misconduct against Bishal Phukan. The accused allegedly engaged in fraudulent activities in violation of RBI/SEBI guidelines by luring investors with false promises of high returns.

The court denied bail for Sumi Bora, one of the accused, who remains in custody. As the CBI continues its extensive investigation across multiple states, items like mobile phones and laptops have been seized. The case details deliberate manipulation of investors by offering erroneous 30% return promises, leading to significant misappropriation of investor funds.

