ED Cracks Down on West Bengal School Recruitment Scam: Two Arrested

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in Kolkata has arrested two suspects connected to the West Bengal school recruitment scam, officials announced. The accused, Prasanna Kumar Roy and Chandan Mondal, were nabbed on November 28 and November 26, 2024, respectively, in association with the Group 'C' and 'D' Posts Recruitment scam linked to the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC).

Following their arrests, both individuals were presented before the Hon'ble Special Court (PMLA) in Kolkata. The court has sanctioned ED custody of the accused until December 2, 2024. The investigation was initiated by the ED based on two First Information Reports (FIRs) lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), citing various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The CBI chargesheets uncovered that 3,432 candidates were unlawfully appointed for Group 'C' and 'D' Posts by the WBSSC in a criminal conspiracy. The ED has previously attached immovable properties worth Rs. 163.20 Crore belonging to Prasanna Kumar Roy, including land, hotels, and flats. This figure, combined with additional assets from connected cases, brings the total attachment to Rs. 393.80 Crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)