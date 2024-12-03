Driving Home Safety: Symposium and Play Inspire Young Minds in Srinagar

A symposium aimed at increasing road safety awareness was held for students in Srinagar on Tuesday. The event featured distinguished experts from the Traffic Police and the Transport Department, along with several organizations dedicated to this cause.

The symposium tackled significant issues like rash and underage driving, engaging the audience through a mixture of informative presentations and a thought-provoking play. The play vividly portrayed the harsh consequences of reckless driving, leaving a lasting impression on the attendees.

Muzaffar Ahmad Shah, SSP Traffic, underlined the importance of safety education, particularly for young students. He emphasized the role of practical demonstrations, such as the correct usage of seatbelts and helmets, in saving lives. The shared commitment to road safety was echoed by activists and students, reinforcing its critical importance to building a safer community.

(With inputs from agencies.)