Indian Navy Set to Commission New Fleet: Strengthening Maritime Power

The Indian Navy is on the brink of strengthening its maritime prowess, with preparations underway to commission three warships and a submarine within the forthcoming month. This announcement was made by Vice Admiral Sanjay J Singh, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command, during a press briefing.

Vice Admiral Singh revealed that the vessels, named INS Nilgiri, INS Surat, INS Tushil, and the submarine INS Vagsheer, are poised for induction. Each vessel holds strategic importance, with INS Nilgiri and INS Surat being integral components of Project 17A and Project 15B Destroyers, respectively.

Furthermore, the INS Vagsheer is recognized as the sixth addition to the Scorpene Submarine project, enhancing underwater warfare capabilities. The commissioning follows a one-month preparation period post-delivery, marking a new chapter in India's naval expansion.

