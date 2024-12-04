Ganga Water Quality in Haridwar Classified as 'B' Category, Unsuitable for Drinking
The Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board has indicated that Ganga river water in Haridwar is classified as 'B' category, meaning it's fit for bathing but unsafe for drinking. Pollution concerns raised by locals point to human waste as a major factor affecting water purity.
In a recent assessment conducted by the Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board, the water quality of the Ganga River in Haridwar has been classified as 'B' category, rendering it unsuitable for drinking but acceptable for bathing, officials announced on Wednesday.
According to Rajendra Singh from the UKPCB, water quality is evaluated against four key parameters: pH, dissolved oxygen, biological oxygen demand, and total coliform bacteria. The 'B' rank reflects concerns over water purity, emphasized by local priest Ujwal Pandit, who blamed human waste for the contamination.
This revelation comes amidst ongoing concerns about water pollution across India's rivers, including Delhi's Yamuna River, where a visible layer of toxic foam was observed on December 1, further highlighting the region's pressing environmental challenges.
