Ganga Water Quality in Haridwar Classified as 'B' Category, Unsuitable for Drinking

In a recent assessment conducted by the Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board, the water quality of the Ganga River in Haridwar has been classified as 'B' category, rendering it unsuitable for drinking but acceptable for bathing, officials announced on Wednesday.

According to Rajendra Singh from the UKPCB, water quality is evaluated against four key parameters: pH, dissolved oxygen, biological oxygen demand, and total coliform bacteria. The 'B' rank reflects concerns over water purity, emphasized by local priest Ujwal Pandit, who blamed human waste for the contamination.

This revelation comes amidst ongoing concerns about water pollution across India's rivers, including Delhi's Yamuna River, where a visible layer of toxic foam was observed on December 1, further highlighting the region's pressing environmental challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)