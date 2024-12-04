Left Menu

Ganga Water Quality in Haridwar Classified as 'B' Category, Unsuitable for Drinking

The Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board has indicated that Ganga river water in Haridwar is classified as 'B' category, meaning it's fit for bathing but unsafe for drinking. Pollution concerns raised by locals point to human waste as a major factor affecting water purity.

04-12-2024
Ganga River water in Haridwar unfit for drinking (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a recent assessment conducted by the Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board, the water quality of the Ganga River in Haridwar has been classified as 'B' category, rendering it unsuitable for drinking but acceptable for bathing, officials announced on Wednesday.

According to Rajendra Singh from the UKPCB, water quality is evaluated against four key parameters: pH, dissolved oxygen, biological oxygen demand, and total coliform bacteria. The 'B' rank reflects concerns over water purity, emphasized by local priest Ujwal Pandit, who blamed human waste for the contamination.

This revelation comes amidst ongoing concerns about water pollution across India's rivers, including Delhi's Yamuna River, where a visible layer of toxic foam was observed on December 1, further highlighting the region's pressing environmental challenges.

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

