France Faces Political Turbulence Amid Crucial No-Confidence Vote

European markets opened with minimal change on Wednesday, with investors focused on a critical no-confidence vote by French lawmakers, which could potentially lead to Prime Minister Michel Barnier's government's dismissal.

The STOXX 600 index advanced modestly by 0.1% by 0810 GMT, marking its fifth consecutive session of growth, following a one-month high close on Tuesday. Germany's DAX rose by 0.5%, while France's CAC 40 ticked up 0.05%. Retail and tech sectors led the gains, climbing by 0.8% and 0.6%, respectively.

Prime Minister Barnier kept his hopes alive by expressing willingness to negotiate the budget with Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally and other parties. Meanwhile, speculative reports on Apple CFO Luca Maestri's potential move to Stellantis were quashed by the company. Anticipations also grew for euro zone's PMI and producer prices data releases.

(With inputs from agencies.)