Delhi High Court Adjourns WFI Appeal to Reinstate Ad-Hoc Committee

In a significant development, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has lodged an appeal with the Delhi High Court, challenging a recent decision by a single judge to reinstate the ad-hoc committee established by the International Olympic Association (IOA) to supervise the federation's operations.

The bench, comprising Acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, was scheduled to hear the matter on Thursday. However, the case was postponed to December 18 because the counsel representing wrestler Bajrang Punia was unavailable.

The appeal opposes the August 16 judgment that allowed the IOA to reform the ad-hoc committee. This controversial decision follows the committee's dissolution by the IOA on March 3, complying with directives from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and United World Wrestling (UWW). The court, however, maintained that the ad-hoc committee remains essential, citing its composition of experienced sportspersons and specialists to address concerns from international federations.

The bench, led by Justice Sachin Dutta, stated the ad-hoc committee would function until December 24, 2023, as per the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MYAS) guidelines. Notably, the court rejected a petition to appoint a retired judge as administrator, opting instead for a multi-member committee to govern WFI affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)